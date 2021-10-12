EL CENTRO — The Imperial County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing today on the redrawing of boundaries for the five county board seats based on 2020 U.S. Census data.
The county Redistricting Advisory Commission has been meeting on the matter since late August. Its members are Richard Gutierrez, District 1; Diahna Garcia-Ruiz, District 2; David Roman, District 3; Eric Montoya Reyes, District 4; and Lorena Minor-Montes, District 5.
