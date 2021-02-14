EL CENTRO – Local filmmaker Roy Dorantes was among the first wave of local businesses to receive a $10,000 loan from the county’s Business Stabilization Lending Program last spring.

The owner of RD Media was understandably relieved and grateful last month when he learned the county Board of Supervisors had elected to forgive the entire $750,000 in loans it had awarded to date through the two phases of the program.

