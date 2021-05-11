County to push to have border hours extended
Vehicles line up at Calexico port of entry. The county Board of Supervisors today are scheduled to vote a letter to be sent to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection San Diego office to request the hours of operation at the border be extended. PHOTO MICHAEL MARESH

EL CENTRO — Imperial County plans to ask U.S. Customs and Border Protection to extend its hours of the operation at the Calexico east land port of entry.

At the end of April 2020, the hours at the port of entry were changed from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., instead of the previous 6 a.m. to midnight timeframe, because of COVID-19.

