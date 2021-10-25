County unemployment rate begins seasonal decline

EL CENTRO — Imperial County's unemployment rate began its usual fall season descent in September, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.
Imperial County's preliminary unemployment rate in September was 18.1 percent, down from a revised 19.7 percent recorded for August and even further below the 22.2 percent registered for September 2020. Statewide, California's unemployment rate remained flat at 7.5 percent in September, while the U.S. rate dipped from August's 5.2 percent to 4.8 percent.
