EL CENTRO — As the county inches closer to the COVID-19 testing metric that would allow it to move back to Stage 2 to the state’s Roadmap to Recovery, some are bracing themselves for whether the local population can get through then next major holiday without a significant surge.

Easter, Mother’s Day, Memorial Day and Fourth of July were all followed with surges of varying degrees that have held the county back. The question is whether that pattern is bound to repeat after Labor Day weekend.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.