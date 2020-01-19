Agencies coordinate to find elderly hiker
A Wellton agent, a BORSTAR agent and a BORSTAR EMT aid 77-year-old Gregory Manary, who had been reported lost on Jan. 11, while a DPS helicopter arrives. PHOTO U.S. CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION

YUMA — The collective effort of multiple law enforcement agencies in Yuma led to the rescue Wednesday of a 77-year-old man lost in the Kofa Mountains last weekend.

“The search effort in collaboration with multiple agencies to search for Mr. (Gregory) Manary brought a successful end,” said Lt. Sam Pavlak, spokesperson for the Yuma County Sheriff’s office. “The search effort being able to find him and safely get him transferred was due to collaboration and working together.”

