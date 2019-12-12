EL CENTRO —- As three departments partnered together to ask the Imperial County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to allow them the opportunity to fund Level 5 attorney positions, District Attorney Gilbert Otero called the process unfair.

The board voted 4-1 to reorganize the departments of Child Support Services, County Counsel, and Public Defender’s Office to allow attorneys thinking about leaving for better opportunities to have those same chances in the county.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.