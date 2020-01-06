EL CENTRO — The El Centro City Council recently voted against asking the Valley’s state and federal representatives for guidance to further reduce or eliminate local agricultural burning.

Specifically, three of the four members present for the council’s Dec. 17 meeting voted to not send the lawmakers a letter asking them to convene local stakeholder meetings to address the matter.

Staff Writer Julio Morales can be reached at jmorales@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3415.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.