A male juvenile was hospitalized at 7:35 a.m. Monday after being struck by a vehicle near Eighth Street and Hamilton Avenue, the El Centro police call logs stated.

The juvenile was reportedly conscious following the collision and transported via ambulance to El Centro Regional Medical Center, where an air ambulance was on standby to potentially airlift the injured juvenile, the call logs stated.

Staff Writer Julio Morales can be reached at jmorales@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3415.

