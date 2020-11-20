IVP

IMPERIAL — A recent Fourth District Court of Appeal decision in the farmer Michael Abatti’s ongoing legal dispute with Imperial Irrigation District over water rights apparently has no bearing over whether he can pursue the matter in the U.S. Supreme Court.

On Wednesday, the appellate court denied Abatti’s motion to recall the remittitur, that is, a request for a stay on further proceedings in the case in lower court.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

