El Centro Councilman Jason Jackson. IVP FILE PHOTO

EL CENTRO — A county Superior Court judge on Friday ordered El Centro Mayor Pro Tem Jason Jackson to perform 10 hours of community work service for previously having violated his probation.

During the virtual sentencing hearing at the Brawley courthouse, Judge Christopher Plourd also revoked and reinstated Jackson’s probation, and imposed a $150 fine for the revocation.

