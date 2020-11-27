IMPERIAL – The next local phase of the ongoing court battle between Imperial Irrigation District and farmer Michael Abatti will have a new judge presiding.

That much was decided Tuesday, when the Fourth District Court of Appeal granted IID’s petition for a writ of mandate against the trial court in the Mike Abatti v. IID litigation. The writ directs Imperial County Superior Court Judge Brooks Anderholt to enter a new order disqualifying himself from the case.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.