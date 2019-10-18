4 charges filed against Calexico councilwoman
Buy Now

Rosie Fernandez

CALEXICO — Nearly five months after being accused of a hit and run and three months after an allegation of driving under the influence, the state attorney general’s office about a month ago filed a four-count criminal complaint against Calexico Councilwoman Rosie Fernandez.

 The charges stem from a May 5 allegation, where Fernandez admitted she left the scene of an accident without leaving any information to the owner of the car she hit and failing to contact law enforcement, as well as a July 6 arrest for allegedly driving under the influence.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.