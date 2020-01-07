EL CENTRO — If Imperial County Superior Court Judge L. Brooks Anderholt rules that Imperial Irrigation District violated a previous ruling by agreeing to provide an extra 500 acre-feet of water to the Heber Geothermal plant, that decision could cost the district $3.6 million and then some.

The $3.6 million is the amount Heber Geothermal agreed to pay IID to conserve the additional water to be provided under the agreement, which does not create a binding commitment for the district to actually conserve the water. The deal would accommodate a planned expansion at the plant and was approved by the district’s board of directors on Nov. 18.

