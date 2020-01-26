A woman died Friday afternoon after her vehicle, a gray Honda Accord, landed upside down inside a canal near Blodgett Road, just east of Highway 115.

The incident was first reported to 911 about 4:34 p.m. According to county scanner traffic, first responders found the driver pinned beneath the vehicle while it was submerged in the canal.

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

