RIVERSIDE -- About 30 patients and some staff members from a skilled nursing facility have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) and health officials are trying to determine whether others at the Magnolia Avenue location may have the virus.

Test results from 30 patients at the Extended Care Hospital of Riverside were positive for the virus, said Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County public health officer.

