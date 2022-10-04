COUNTY — On Friday, the county shared through social media, about the Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant. The application window opens on September 30 and closes on November 11 or until all funds are exhausted. The applications will be accepted on a first-come, first serve basis.

The California Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant Program was created to assist that have been significantly impacted by the pandemic. Qualified microbusinesses are eligible to receive $2,500 in relief funding.

