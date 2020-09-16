COVID numbers improving; flu season lurking
EL CENTRO — As COVID-19 case rates continue to decline in the county, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning were told about the upcoming flu season and how it will be handled.

The state data numbers as of late Tuesday morning, show the number of cases per 100,000 residents decreasing from 14.5 to 8.7. The county must lower that number to seven cases per 100,000 for two weeks in order to move into the next (red) tier.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

