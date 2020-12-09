EL CENTRO — The Imperial County Board of Supervisors at its Tuesday meeting ratified a grant for almost $1.03 million that is earmarked for emergency shelter, homeless prevention, street outreach, rapid rehousing and Homeless Management Information System related to COVID-19.
On Oct, 9 the Imperial County Department of Social Services received the standard agreement form from the Department of Housing and Community Development.
The administrative entity will work in collaboration with the county’s Continuum of Care to contract and distribute funding to agencies.
Social Services Assistant Director Paula Llanas said the money must be spent by June 1.
The requests for proposal were done in July, and Catholic Charities and Spread the Love Charity applied for the funds.
Catholic Charities received $290,000, and Spread the Love Charity was awarded $754,000, Llanas said.
The award calls for $272,000 for emergency shelter; street outreach will be funded at $72,000, and homeless prevention will receive $220,000.
The grant will also be used to provide $400,000 for rapid rehousing and $10,000 for HMIS.
In July, the Board of Supervisors voted for the county to apply for funding to support the additional homeless assistance and homeless prevention activities to mitigate the impacts caused by the coronavirus.
One issue the county has faced in the past is the lack of housing for those affected by the virus.
Still unknown is what the cost is for administration.
Llanas said there is no specific cost because it depends on direct service delivery, adding that the Social Services Department does monitor how the grant funds are being used.
Supervisor Jesus Eduardo Escobar asked how and who decides on disbursements for non-profits, like the two that were awarded.
Llanas said the RFPs are reviewed by the Imperial County Continuum of Care, which ranks them and provides the recommendation.
Supervisor Ryan Kelley asked how successful the county has been in reducing homelessness and wanted to know the number of families that have been helped in the past.
Llanas said Social Services does not know the number, but added the final report is due Dec. 15. It will be compiled and sent to the state no later than Jan. 1.
Llanas said because the grant has no matching funds attached to it, there will be no financial impact to the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.