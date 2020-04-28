CALEXICO — An Indian national who was apprehended Thursday by the Border Patrol after illegally entering the country near Calexico was determined to have COVID-19, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection stated.
While the 31-year-old man was being evaluated for intake, medical personnel recommended the man be placed in quarantine due to displaying flu like symptoms. Medical personnel subsequently tested the man for COVID-19, which came back positive, a CBP press release stated.
The apprehension marks the first time an individual in CBP custody has tested positive for COVID-19, the agency stated.
CBP is currently conducting contact tracing with those the man may have been in contact with and closely monitoring his symptoms.
At the time of his apprehension, the man was travelling with three Mexican nationals, who were rapidly returned to Mexico in accordance with recently implemented emergency authorities that prohibit the introduction of certain persons into the country in the interest of public health.
The Indian national was transferred to the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement where he will continue to be treated based on medical personnel recommendations. CBP has notified its partners in the Mexican government of the incident.
“The potential for the introduction and spread of COVID-19 in CBP stations and processing centers presents a danger to migrants, our frontline agents and officers, and the American people,” said CBP Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan in a written statement.
“This is precisely the reason the CDC has given CBP the authority to rapidly return individuals that could potentially be infected with COVID-19.”
