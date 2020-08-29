EL CENTRO — County residents who have been seeing their hair continue to grow since barbershops and beauty salons were closed five to six months ago will be able to have their hair cut beginning on Monday.
Gov. Gavin Newsom at a Friday press conference announced a new metric system based on colors.
While the county’s contagion level is still considered “widespread” (purple) in the new metrics, the governor announced all hair salons and barbershops statewide could open indoors with modifications beginning on Monday.
This decision was met with enthusiasm and joy by Imperial County’s hair cutting professionals.
Lorena V. Ogle, who works at the Fifth Street Salon in El Centro welcomed the news.
“It’s awesome,” Ogle said. “Starting Aug. 31, we will be able to come back to work.”
However, with the positive rate spiking to more than 12 percent she hopes barbershops and hair salons will still be allowed to operate indoors.
Ogle said she and the other workers in the salon were strongly thinking about providing services outdoors when the weather cooled down.
“Maybe if the weather was better,” she said. We will wait and see what happens. I am praying that by the time the cooler weather comes we will be allowed indoors.”
Those prayers were answered on Friday.
Other businesses were not as lucky the governor announced.
With the state still calling Imperial a widespread infected county, gyms or fitness centers and restaurants cannot have indoor service until the county is able to move through the new color metrics.
To move from one metric to the next it would take 21 days for that to occur.
Nail salons are still not allowed outdoors or indoors under the new metrics.
