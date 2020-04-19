Brawley business makes hand sanitizer to aid in local shortage

Today

Sunshine to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High 86F. SSW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny. Becoming windy late. High 86F. W winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.