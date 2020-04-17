EL CENTRO — The need and desire to openly mourn and honor a loved one’s death remains the same during the COVID-19 pandemic, so local mortuaries and cemeteries have continued to operate but with modified services.
In place of the large crowds often associated with wakes, viewings and funerals, smaller gatherings of no more than 10 people have now become the norm.
For those entourages that exceed the limit, people are asked to temporarily remain in their vehicles until they are able to rotate in and out, said Kirk Hems, president of Hems Brothers Mortuary.
“Just losing someone is hard enough and then having this (pandemic) on top of that, makes it harder,” Hems said. “We want at least to say goodbye and it’s making it difficult.”
The crowd limitations are aligned with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and public health officials’ guidelines and meant to help reduce potential COVID-19 spread.
Nor is there much leeway for scheduling memorial services beyond the immediate future, since Hems Mortuary has limited capacity to store the bodies of the deceased. As a result, patrons are being prompted to schedule their loved one’s funeral or cremation as quickly as possible, Hems said.
Any potential infection among staff also presents the possibility of further worksite transmission and everyone’s subsequent quarantine, which itself would result in the business’ closure in an area where alternative service options are limited, Hems said.
“We don’t have enough people in the Valley to handle this,” he said.
Over at Frye Chapel & Mortuary, crowds are being limited to 10 individuals as well, said Jordan Darby, director of funeral arrangements.
Aside from the crowd restrictions, the mortuary continues to operate as normally as possible, and has benefitted from the longstanding hygienic and sanitary precautions that those in the industry have long maintained.
“For us it’s another day at the office,” Darby said.
At Evergreen Cemetery, seating and shade structures are no longer offered for burial services on account of the pandemic, said Chuck Jernigan, district superintendent.
Crowds, too, are limited to 10 people at a time, although larger groups are given the opportunity to wait in their vehicles and rotate in and out of the service.
“We recognize this is a very hard time for the family,” Jernigan said. “We certainly don’t want to deprive them of that moment,”
And while local churches’ religious services on behalf of the deceased have been effectively shuttered, Jernigan said, church officials’ appearances at cemetery services have also been scaled back considerably in comparison to the past.
