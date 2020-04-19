Charities step in to fill gap in student meals during spring break

BRAWLEY — For local K-12 students who rely on free meal distribution sites to eat breakfast and lunch throughout the week, spring break was likely tough.
Although all public schools closed in March out of precaution against COVID-19, districts have continued to provide free meal distribution through 37 public school campuses throughout Imperial County.
However, between Monday and Friday, some of these sites completely stopped distribution, forcing students who depend on them to look elsewhere for their meals for the week.
Imperial Unified, Seeley Unified, Westmorland Unified and Brawley school districts had no distribution at their sites during spring break.
Sites in Calexico, Calipatria, Heber and Holtville, as well as those in El Centro (Central Union High School District, Meadows and El Centro Elementary School District), remained open.
Local nonprofits and charities stepped up to fill the gap.
Brown Bag Coalition welcomed any family to its daily 7:30 p.m. feedings at Border Park in Calexico.
Brawley Feed the Need put out a few extra plates throughout the week for parents and guardians who had a child in need of a meal due to the Brawley school site closures.
The non-profit provides a free meal to anyone in need. Its serving time is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Feed the Need has adopted a grab-and-go style of delivering meals. It has set up a distribution table just outside its facility on Eighth Street, rather than allow guests to dine inside.
Rosalind Servin, the non-profit’s founder, said about 15 families with students stopped by during the week. These families were new to Feed the Need and hadn’t stopped by before spring break.
“But now that school’s coming back, I know those 15 will probably not be coming anymore,” Servin said. “Or maybe they will.”
The founder jokingly said that some students may prefer Feed the Need’s homemade meals as opposed to the prepackaged meals given at school sites.
Servin recalled that when the COVID pandemic first hit, Feed the Need noticed that local families were stopping by in search of meals.
At the time, the charity’s staff decided to put together fliers, which listed all the school sites locally that were distributing meals and gave those to the families.
“It’s still OK to come here, but we just want to let you guys know about the schools that have food,” Servin said of the fliers.
Servin said she hopes the community sees Feed the Need as a resource they can rely on in case there is another period in the future when schools aren’t distributing meals.
“Nobody needs to not have any food,” Servin said. “There shouldn’t be children with no food at home.”
Although its facility is located on Main Street in El Centro, Spread the Love Charity helped families with students throughout the Valley during spring break.
Spread the Love’s founder and president, Jessica Solorio, explained that between Monday and Friday, the charity received numerous inquiries about any available food they had.
“They were just saying that they needed help during spring break until the schools opened back up again,” Solorio said.
Share the Love wound up distributing food bags to families in locales ranging from Calexico to Niland.
These bags contained a loaf of bread, lunch meat, spaghetti noodles, ground beef, rice, beans and other food items.
“We were making sure that it was, hopefully, about a week’s worth of food,” Solorio said.
Share the Love has helped local students in need since the pandemic began.
The charity has printed copies of homework packets for those without a printer, and has even provided free backpacks and school supplies to some students.
Imperial Valley Food Bank, located on Aten Road in Imperial, was ready to help any Valley student in need throughout the week.
While there was no exact count on the number of new families that were served during spring break, IVFB’s Marketing and Communications Manager Stefanie Campos said the food bank will continue to be of service to families even once the school meal sites resume operation.
“We are continuing to serve families daily and will take those phone calls as they come in and direct them to the appropriate services for which they qualify,” Campos said.
Additionally, the food bank is once again offering its Weekend Backpack Program.
As the namesake suggests, students in the program are provided a backpack, which gets filled each Friday during the school year with enough food to last them until they return to school Monday.
It fed more than 600 local students in need last school year.
“Many schools continue to pick up their allotment weekly,” Campos said. “Some have not, but if they wish to continue we are providing them.”
On Monday, all school meal sites will return to their regular distribution dates and times.
