EL CENTRO — The County of Imperial said business will resume today at its Administration Center after it was closed Monday for disinfection.
The county said in a release it had received notice Monday that an employee at the center, 940 Main St., had tested positive for COVID-19. The release said although the employee worked only in a specific area, the entire building was closed as a precaution.
County Public Information Officer Linsey Dale said 217 employees report for work at the Administration Center. This was the first instance where an employee there has tested positive for novel coronavirus.
In accordance with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Imperial County Public Health Department guidelines, the employee will remain at home and follow their healthcare provider’s guidance, Dale said.
To protect employees, multiple best practice measures have been implemented in all county departments over the past several weeks, Dale said. Many offices remain closed to the public or have implemented reduced hours of operation or appointment only practices. Where possible, alternate work schedules and telecommuting options have been provided to employees. Physical distancing guidelines have been instituted for all operations and janitorial staff clean and sanitize offices on a daily basis.
In addition, Dale said employees have their temperature taken before entering the building and are asked if they have any of the CDC-established COVID-19 symptoms.
Employees with temperatures below 100 degrees and no symptoms are allowed in the building, she said.
COVID testing for county employees is not mandatory, Dale said. However, the county is eager for as many residents as possible to be tested.
On Monday, the County Public Health Officer Dr. Stephen Munday confirmed that a second OptumServe testing site will be opening in the county at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The new site will be at Veterans’ Memorial Hall, 247 S. Imperial Ave., in Imperial.
The previous community testing site in Imperial, which was located at the County Fairgounds, was relocated to the Calexico Community Center, 707 Dool Ave., over the weekend and reopened on Monday.
As Jeff Lamoure, ICPHD’s deputy director of environment health, explained it, the reason why the former facility was relocated to Calexico rather than installing the new one there largely boiled down to paperwork: Approval to move the original site — which had been in the county’s plans all along — came in before confirmation for the second site, so the wheels governing where everything was going were already in motion.
The two OptumServe sites, which are open to any local resident by appointment, have the capacity to perform 264 tests per day between them. Per the county’s Roadmap to Recovery benchmarks posted on the health department’s website, Imperial County has the capacity to test 273 persons per day, on average, which meets the state metric requiring that it is able to provide a minimum of 1.5 tests per 1,000 residents per day.
The number that is still eluding the county and hindering it from advancing in its reopening plan is the percentage of positive tests remaining below 8 percent over seven days. As of Monday, Imperial County’s seven-day average for positive tests was at nearly 17 percent.
Through Monday, there had been 11,131 COVID tests conducted in the county over the course of the pandemic. Of those, 1,751 have been positive, and 791 are still considered active. There have been 29 confirmed deaths from the disease locally.
