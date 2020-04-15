EL CENTRO — A former Imperial County employee claims workers are not being given proper safety equipment to do their jobs, a claim the county continues to refute.
Retired county employee Susana Salgado in an email said her friends and relatives, who work for the county, have been telling her of their concerns.
“I (can) tell they are afraid,” she wrote. “They tell me the county department, especially social services, does not provide masks, gloves, Lysol, wipes, and not social distancing.”
In the email Salgado wrote that they have complained, but neither the department nor their union has responded to their concerns.
She challenged people to visit the waiting rooms to look around and see for themselves if the county is doing all it can.
In addition, Salgado said employees have been told not to post their concerns on social media or they will be fired. She said they are afraid for their jobs.
Salgado’s comments echo those made by another former county employee, Claudia Camarena, following the temporary closure last week of the county’s One-Stop Center in Brawley.
Camarena said the center, which reportedly had a worker test positive for COVID-19, was crowded with no safety measures or social distancing. She added employees there told her they repeatedly have asked for protective gear, implementation of social distancing standards and skeleton crew schedules to no avail.
County Public Information Officer Linsey Dale said the County of Imperial has processes in place relating to various COVID-19 issues.
The processes have been consistent with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and have been implemented in consultation with the county’s health officer, Dale said.
When necessary or required, the county has provided its departments that serve as first responders and/or provide direct healthcare services the appropriate personal protective equipment, including masks and gloves.
She said the personal protective equipment is not required in all county department settings; however, the county has been working closely with department heads and Teamsters Local 542 to procure additional protective and disinfecting and cleaning supplies.
In the past few weeks county leadership has conducted various site visits to assess if there is a need for additional protective or disinfecting equipment, she said.
They are observing current workspaces, face coverings and other supplies, such as hand sanitizers, which were offered to employees.
She also said the county has staggered work hours to minimize close contact and has done its best to increase physical space between employees. Currently, nearly half of all employees have the ability to telecommute or work an alternate shift.
“In regards to the claim of employees being told not to post their concerns, to our knowledge, we are not aware nor has direction been provided to make those statements to employees,” she said. “County employees are always welcomed to share their concerns with their direct supervisors, administration or leadership, so that we can collaborate on a resolution to address the employee’s concern.”
CEO Tony Rouhotas, she said, has always had an open-door policy, as displayed in the county’s monthly employee newsletter where employees are encouraged to submit feedback and ideas directly to him.
“We encourage employees to share their concerns with county management and leadership,” Dale said.
Camarena, retired county program manager for services who ran for the District 2 board supervisor seat in March, recently made an extensive public records request from the county with regard to its COVID-19 protocols for employees. Her request included various documents, including emails, transcripts and correspondence.
County CEO Tony Rouhotas Jr. responded to Camarena’s lengthy public records request within a few hours.
“I am in receipt of your public records request and will consult with counsel,” Rouhotas wrote to Camarena. “However, I want you to know that the majority of our staff is dedicating their time to the current worldwide pandemic occurring, including what we call home, Imperial County.”
Rouhotas told her he does not downplay her concerns of the ever-fluid situation that is occurring.
“I believe we all need to remain united during these times and not create conflict or additional fear amongst our community,” he said. “I speak of myself when I say that I am not perfect, and trust me when I say I am trying to make immediate decisions and doing so on a rapid basis as I have done for many years.”
In reply, Camarena asked Rouhotas if he would be willing or want to work with her on some of the concerns. As of Monday night, she said there had been no response.
“I’d like to clarify that in no way am I attempting to cause conflict or promote additional fear for our county,” she wrote in her response letter.
Camarena said she did not seek to be placed into this situation, but that she had received calls and texts from numerous county employees who believe county leadership, their department management and even the Teamsters are not being truthful with them.
She told Rouhotas that she at first just offered advice to the employees until it became a matter of life and death.
Camarena, who serves abroad yearly as a Christian missionary, cited Proverbs 31:8, which says, “Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves; ensure justice for those being crushed.”
“Because of my faith and my love for people, I cannot turn a deaf ear to those who cry for help,” she said. “I am the representative of your employees. I am not the instigator.”
She added: “It is in your power, Tony, to calm the fears and anxieties of county employees and their families. Employees mental and emotional well-being is just as vital as the physical.”
She said the county has the perfect opportunity now to respond expeditiously to her Public Records Act request and prove to its employees that they are a priority and their lives are valued and have taken every directive from the CDC necessary to protect them.
“We need one another during this perilous time,” she said. “Please contact me at your earliest convenience, so we may discuss how we may move forward together and show county employees that we truly are Imperial County Strong. I look forward to meeting with you.”
