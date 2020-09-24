EL CENTRO — Imperial County Health Officer Dr. Stephen Munday issued an amended health order Wednesday that aligns the county with recent changes to the state’s Expanded Personal Care Services guidance.
Under the new state guidance, nail salons and electrologists providing physician-ordered electrolysis may now operate indoors with modifications, safety plans, social distancing and other prevention measures as specified in California's Industry Guidance.
The updated guidance also emphasizes that body waxing studios, massage therapy studios and skincare and cosmetology services must continue to operate outdoors and must adhere to state guidelines.
Services for tattooing, piercing and non-medical electrolysis must remain closed at this time.
The amended health order can be found on the Imperial County Public Health Department’s website.
