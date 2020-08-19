Today

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 86F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 86F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunshine and some clouds. Near record high temperatures. High 113F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.