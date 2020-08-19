EL CENTRO — Imperial County isn’t quite at the 8 percent seven-day positive test average the state has said is necessary to advance out of Stage 1 of its COVID recovery plan, but it may be close enough.
County Health Officer Dr. Stephen Munday told the county Board of Supervisors Tuesday that he has been advised by the state to file the needed paperwork that would allow Imperial County to move back to early Stage 2 of recovery. That includes customers being allowed to enter retail stores, visit Imperial Valley Mall or have limited indoor church services.
As of Tuesday afternoon the seven-day positivity rate was 9.7 percent. The county needs to be at 8 percent before it can consider asking for an attestation to allow schools, barbershops, dine-in restaurants and other services to reopen.
The county previously was in Stage 2, but after the positive rate remained at more than 20 percent, the health department, responding a governor ultimatum at the beginning of July, returned the county to Stage 1, which closed churches and retail stores once again.
“This will allow us to move into Stage 2,” Munday said. “It will benefit our local (economy).”
He added Imperial County has been one of the few in the state that has yet to meet a variance.
Even when the county hits the 8 percent benchmark, it does not mean Munday has to ask for a variance. He said he believes in the data and does not want to open too soon like some neighboring counties did before being forced to scale back.
“The variance has not changed,” he said. “We have to meet the metrics. We are getting closer and closer.”
Like the rest of the community, he said health officials want to move the county forward when it is safe to do so.
Supervisor Chairman Luis Plancarte wanted to know what lower Stage 2 actually means in terms of what can be opened.
Munday did not answer the question, but he did say he has the option of having stricter guidelines than the state, but he cannot be less restrictive.
He said the county must first meet the metric and then decide how to move forward.
The positive rate is the last metric the county must reach.
The local hospitalization rate cannot have an increase of 5 percent or more. However, the county’s percentage is actually about minus 4.5 percent.
In May, the two county hospital CEOs told the Imperial County Public Health Department they could handle the surges.
Health Director Janette Angulo said those numbers have improved and she is working with the hospital CEOs to reaffirm the stance they made three months ago.
Several local residents during public comment implored the county to reopen.
Gina Dollente, owner of Restoration Hair Salon in Imperial, told the supervisors that a lot of her clients are going to Yuma or a neighboring county to get the services she is not allowed to do.
Dollente said she thinks hair salons in the county would do a better job in ensuring their businesses would be safer and cleaner.
However, Munday said he cannot ask for an attestation until the county meets the metric, and as of right now, any request would be denied.
