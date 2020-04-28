IMPERIAL COUNTY – The Imperial County Public Health Department on Monday evening announced an additional 33 cases of COVID-19 were detected over the weekend, bringing total to 284.
On Friday evening, the county had reported a total of 251 positive cases.
Of the current total positive cases, 183 remain active, while 93 have reportedly recovered.
To date, 1,861 individuals have been tested and eight deaths have been reported.
County public health officials continue to urge the public to be proactive, stay at home, and follow health and safety guidelines.
For questions or information about COVID-19 and precautions currently recommended by the Imperial County Public Health Department, the community may call the Department’s information line at (442)265-6700 or access its website at www.icphd.org
