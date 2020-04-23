County reports 6th COVID death

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The Imperial County Public Health Department Wednesday afternoon announced an additional COVID-19 related death of an Imperial County resident, bringing the total to six.
The health department in a press release said the patient, a middle-aged adult, had no known underlying health conditions.
The Department has also been notified of the death of an elderly resident who was diagnosed with seasonal influenza, bringing the total of influenza deaths this season in the county, which began in September, to nine.
That patient, who had underlying health issues, was hospitalized outside of Imperial County.
“Any loss of life is tragic. We want to urge everyone to take the necessary steps to avoid getting sick,” said Dr. Stephen Munday, Imperial County Health Officer. "These latest deaths are a sobering reminder that both COVID-19 and seasonal flu pose serious risks to the health of our community.”
Munday asked the public to continue to be proactive, stay at home, follow health and safety guidance, and if anyone had not already done so, they should contact their healthcare provider to inquire about the flu vaccine.
The flu virus can continue to circulate throughout April and can linger past, he said.
“It’s not too late to get vaccinated,” Munday said.
As of late Wednesday afternoon, there had been 214 positive cases of the coronavirus, with 61 who have recovered and 147 where the test results are still pending.
For questions or information about COVID-19 and precautions currently recommended by the Imperial County Public Health Department, the community may call the Department’s information line at (442)265-6700 or access its website at www.icphd.org.
