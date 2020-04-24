County reports 8th COVID-19 death

The Imperial County Public Health Department on Thursday afternoon announced two additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total to eight.
No additional information was immediately available regarding the two deaths. The county’s CVOID-19 website also reported an additional 18 positive cases on Thursday, bring the total to 232.
Of the total positive cases, 163 remain active, while 61 have reportedly recovered.
County public health officials continue to urge the public to be proactive, stay at home, and follow health and safety guidelines.
For questions or information about COVID-19 and precautions currently recommended by the Imperial County Public Health Department, the community may call the Department’s information line at (442)265-6700 or access its website at www.icphd.org
