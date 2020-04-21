County reports first death from COVID-19 in 2 weeks

EL CENTRO – Imperial County Public Health Department announced Monday evening a patient’s death from COVID-19.
It was the county’s fourth confirmed death from the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its first since April 5.
The county described the patient only as an “elderly resident,” adding that it was unclear whether underlying health conditions were a factor.
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs noted that a 79-year-old female patient was reported dead from COVID-19 at El Centro Regional Medical Center at 3:50 p.m. Sunday.
“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the individual. We can only imagine how difficult this must be for them,” said Imperial County Health Officer Dr. Stephen Munday. “I also want to extend sympathy toward everyone who is fighting this illness and who’s been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
As of Monday evening, there were 175 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Imperial County. That included 117 active cases and 54 patients who are considered recovered.
Positive cases are almost equally divided between gender, with 89 male patients and 86 female. The age bracket of 18 to 49 contains the highest number of patients at 98; however, it’s also the widest bracket, covering 32 years. There are 16 reported cases among persons up to 17 years old, 34 cases in the 50-to-64 age bracket and 27 among persons 65 and older.
Almost 92 percent of patients have shown symptoms, while 8 percent have not. Only 38 of the confirmed cases have required hospitalization, including 12 patients requiring intensive care.
The fourth COVID-19 death wasn’t acknowledged during a noon teleconference between county officials, including Munday, and representatives of local media.
Among the topics of conversation was eventual loosening of restrictions governing business operations, social gatherings and other public activities.
Munday indicated it could be some time yet before all restrictions are lifted, but the initial phase-out would likely involve easing restrictions in certain outdoor settings.
In neighboring Riverside County, for instance, which has been one of the counties hit hardest by COVID-19 in the state, private and public golf courses will again be allowed to operate, but with certain restrictions under a revised public health order announced Monday.
“Play is being cautiously reopened for observation,” said Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County public health officer.
“After consulting with public health officials and local leadership, we have made modifications for golf and other forms of recreational activity, such as use of parks, trails and outdoor areas for hiking, biking, pickleball and tennis to resume,” said Chair V. Manuel Perez, Fourth District Supervisor. “With proper safety guidelines, our residents can benefit from healthy activities that promote physical exercise, wellness and behavioral health so long as physical distancing is practiced. We will continue to listen and base decisions on thorough review, best practices, data and science.”
Restrictions under the new rule include:
- Play shall be limited to foursomes that will be required to observe social distancing (6 feet separation between players at all times).
- No caddies.
- No large gatherings, including fundraisers or tournaments, will be permitted before June 20.
- Face coverings, such as scarves, bandanas and neck gaiters, shall be worn by players and workers.
- No in-person dining will be allowed at club houses.
Munday said there is no specific timeframe for revising the public health order in Imperial County and that circumstances will dictate those decisions. He did say permitting mass gatherings again is likely to be at the tail-end of the process.
“We are not sure we are past the peak of the epidemic yet,” he said.
In the meantime, he advised continued vigilance in following public health recommendations and guidelines:
- Stay at home. Limit trips out only for essential tasks (for example, grocery shopping, medication pick-up and reporting to work in an essential industry).
- Those who must go out should practice social and physical distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from others to lessen the chances of getting sick.
- Wear a cloth face-covering in public spaces where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
- Avoid touching mouth, nose or eyes. Don’t share food or drinks.
- Wash hands often, with soap and water, for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Those at higher risk are encouraged to arrange for someone to deliver groceries and other needed items and try to maintain least a two-week supply of medication on hand.
For questions or information about COVID-19 and precautions currently recommended by the Imperial County Public Health Department, the community may call the Department’s information line at (442) 265-6700 or access its website at www.icphd.org.
