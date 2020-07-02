County’s COVID plan gets the green light

EL CENTRO — The 13-point plan Imperial County presented to the California governor was approved Wednesday, which prevented the county from going back to the very beginning of Stage 1 in an effort to decrease the number of COVID-19 positive cases.
But it came close. Under the new county order outlined by County Health Officer Steve Munday at a Wednesday press conference, indoor church services of any size are now prohibited and non-essential retail stores must revert to curbside services with no walk-in traffic.
The new order also closes all county parks and will ask the incorporated cities to do the same with their parks.
“We had to close parks because people were mingling and mixing,” Munday said. Non-essential gatherings of any size are also prohibited.
Munday pointed out the stay-at-home order approaching four months has not changed.
Another change is residents are asked to limit in-store visits to one person per household whenever possible and to always wear face coverings when out and away from family members.
“We really want to make sure businesses enforce this,” he said. “The point of this new order is to try to limit any exposure to anyone outside the household.”
County Supervisor Chairman Luis Plancarte also urged people to stay home whenever possible.
“It is tough times,” he said. “It is tough for all of us, no doubt.”
Plancarte asked for the partners of the Imperial County incorporated cities to support them during this pandemic.
Munday said no specific locations, including small businesses, have been identified as having an outbreak of COVID-19 cases.
When Plancarte was asked why fireworks were allowed to be sold, he said this is a city decision, a decision that he totally opposes.
When asked how this order is differs significantly from those that existed previously, Munday said it is not intended to be a standalone and it is one of many things being done.
“We are trying to stop the mix,” he said. “If we could limit the (mix) there would be a drop off.”
Munday pointed out there are other cities in the state that were instructed or decided on their own to scale back.
A person found not wearing a face mask or covering in public could be fined up to $1,000. Plancarte said he hopes it does not reach that point. He compared the rule to wearing a seatbelt and not using cell phones while driving.
“At the end of the day, the goal is to save lives,” he said.
Plancarte said he hopes this is the last time the county has to roll back, but said that decision would be left up to the community and its actions.
“I hope three months from now, we have taken the steps to protect us and that the numbers are going down,” he said.
Plancarte said the most commonly asked question of him is why the county doesn’t close the Calexico-Mexicali border.
The supervisor said the border is federally operated, so closing it would require a presidential act.
“Whether the state of California can ask I don’t know. I am not an attorney,” he said.
At the end of the press conference, Munday explained the new county order came about when the governor said if no actions were taken, he would mandate his own. He said the county’s thinking is they know the county better than the governor.
“This was a hard decision, but we did some things to avoid the mixing of people,” he said. “It’s really about keeping everyone safe.”
Some of the restrictions and guidelines under the new order include:
- Reiterate stay-at-home order and face covering requirements through increased public messaging.
- Strongly encourage businesses to enforce face-covering requirements.
- Increase educational activity with restaurants further clarifying curbside pick-up.
- Encourage telecommuting services, as much as possible, for all businesses.
- Continue to collaborate and increase targeted engagement with local cities and law enforcement agencies regarding local health orders.
- Engage additional community-based organizations and faith-based groups in a reinvented outreach plan.
- Continue binational partnership with Mexicali to mitigate impacts of COVID-19 in both communities.
One metric that has been holding the county back has been its inability to fall below an 8-percent positive rate in COVID testing for a seven-day period. As of Wednesday afternoon, the county’s seven-day positive rate was 18.36 percent.
Although Imperial County is ranks 30th among the state’s 58 counties in population, it ranks sixth in total number of COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, the county has confirmed 6,523 positive cases over the course of the pandemic. Of those, 972 are still active.
There have been 97 local deaths attributed to the disease so far. All but three of those deaths have been persons older than 50, and 58 have been older than 70. Thus far, no one younger than 40 has died from the virus in Imperial County.
