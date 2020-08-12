EL CENTRO — As the county inches closer to the COVID-19 testing metric that would allow it to move back to Stage 2 to the state’s Roadmap to Recovery, some are bracing themselves for whether the local population can get through the next major holiday without a significant surge.
Easter, Mother’s Day, Memorial Day and Fourth of July were all followed with surges of varying degrees that have held the county back. The question is whether that pattern is bound to repeat after Labor Day weekend.
Speaking at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, County Health Officer Dr. Stephen Munday made it clear that no attestation will occur before Labor Day.
But if the numbers improve enough to ask for an attestation after Labor Day, increased numbers from the holiday weekend could result in the county being pushed back to Stage 1.
Since Labor Day is Sept. 7, the health department will not know the full impacts of the holiday until late September.
When Supervisor Ryan Kelley asked Public Health Director Janette Angulo what the Public Health Department was going to do to try to stop a potential surge, she said 50 percent of the solution will be left to the community and how they act over the weekend.
“What are we going to do?” she asked in repeating Kelley’s question. “We will do outreach and education, but it is up to the public. What is the community going to do?”
Kelley then commented there are not many steps where the county could be pushed back if there is a surge. Angulo agreed.
He said the Board of Supervisors and the police departments need to come up with a solution to make sure the surge does not happen.
Angulo said everyone has a role to play.
She showed the board two animated videos promoting safe practices her department will post on its website. She added the department will also hand out fliers.
“We will work with different sectors in moving forward,” she said.
Munday also mentioned the flu vaccine that will be available for the seasonal flu season, which can appear as soon as late October.
He said county employees would be encouraged to get the flu shot, and those who don’t would be required to wear a face covering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.