EL CENTRO – The Imperial County issued a press release Friday to clarify questions residents had about hearings and public safety measures during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
The court said it is currently hearing the criminal and misdemeanor cases, juvenile hearings, and some civil and probate matters via remote technology. Effective May 11, some family law matters will be heard remotely.
Traffic, small claims and family support are all being continued. Attorneys and parties have received and will continue to receive notice of continued matters.
Attorneys and parties can also check the Court’s online calendars at https://imperial.courts.ca.gov/CourtCalendars/Public/MCalendars.aspx to determine if matters are on calendar. If a matter is on calendar the remote links will be provided to parties and attorneys by emailing court@imperial.courts.ca.gov and providing the name and case number of the case.
The Brawley and Winterhaven courthouses remain closed to the public. The main courthouse at 939 Main St. in El Centro is open on a limited basis for the filing of paperwork involving children, for restraining orders and cases involving public safety. Paperwork must be completed and ready to file before access is allowed.
Health and safety measures are being taken for those who do enter such as the taking of temperatures, requirement of masks and social distancing.
The court said there are currently no jury trials taking place due to the emergency, but jury summonses are being sent, and those receiving a summons must still comply and call in. Otherwise, if they do not call in, their names may be placed on panels a few months from now as opposed to one year from now.
The court said it expects jury trials to begin in the near future as California opens in stages as outlined by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
“When that occurs, jurors and others coming into the courthouses can rest assured we are doing all we can to protect the health and safety of those who enter our buildings,” the court said.
Regular safety practices include nightly fogging with industrial disinfectant of all public areas of the courthouses, hand sanitizer stations throughout the buildings and clearly marked social distancing. The court said that when the public is allowed access, including jurors, it will continue to take steps as recommended by the respective health departments to protect those who work and enter its buildings.
An outline of what has been and is being done to protect court staff and those who enter the buildings is posted at http://www.imperial.courts.ca.gov.
The public can watch court proceedings at kiosks located at the El Centro and Brawley courthouses. Effective May 1, the public can listen to all court hearings that are not confidential. The phone numbers and access numbers are available on the court’s web page at https://imperial.courts.ca.gov/CourtCalendars/Public/MCalendars.aspx.
It is against the California Rules of Court to record any court proceeding and violations are subject to contempt of court actions.
Court facilities
Some of the main precautionary measures being taken to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus are as follows:
- Security has been instructed to disinfect all security equipment at every hour, most importantly after morning screenings, then again after 1:30 p.m. and when closing each post for the day.
- Facilities staff is scheduled to disinfect all door handles such as entrance doors, courtroom doors, restroom doors (including restroom stalls and sinks). Staff is also disinfecting all table tops and benches in public halls.
- Department staff who assist the public have been asked to disinfect their counter spaces. These same locations have had protective clear barriers installed to prevent cross contamination.
- Jury assembly room will be disinfected after jurors’ use; however, the court is not currently calling in jurors to report.
- Holding cells are disinfected during the lunch hour when inmates are returned. Use of cells is minimal.
- Hand sanitizer dispensers have been installed at strategic locations in each building.
- Public is not allowed into the building except to drop off paperwork that is ready for filing. Security is providing contact numbers for anyone wanting to make payments or needing information.
- Security is providing COVID-19 screening to all before entering any court building.
- Signage reminding everyone to practice social distancing. Signs have been placed at all areas used by the public and staff.
- PPE provided for all staff. This includes hand sanitizers, masks and gloves.
- Court has contracted services to disinfect its buildings using Geneon Technologies. This service is being completed each evening.
- All courtrooms are being disinfected with a hospital grade solution after they have been used.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.