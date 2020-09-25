EL CENTRO – Two days after the start of the first jury trial in Imperial County in six months, the Superior Court has unveiled a six-phase Master Plan to Fully Restore Court Services.
Imperial County Superior Court first restricted access to its courthouses and courtroom due to the COVID-19 emergency on March 23. Since then, most court hearings have been conducted remotely, and residents have not been able to meet in person with staff at the court’s Access Center.
“Needless to say, access to justice has been restricted,” the court said in a release. “But, judges, staff, and our justice partners are to be commended for doing all they have been doing under difficult circumstances to avoid denying access to justice in our county.”
The court’s reopening plan calls for a phased-in approach to allow people into the courthouses and courtrooms. The court said this approach will allow it to monitor the increase in activity in the courthouses while doing everything possible to insure the safety of all who work in and enter the courthouses for court business. It will also allow the court to pause the implementation of a phase and/or return to remote services, if necessary.
Phase one of the plan will take effect Oct. 5 and will allow civil calendars, the probate calendar and long cause family law matters to be heard in-person. Also, the civil and criminal clerks’ offices will be open to the public, by appointment, for all filings. The Access Center and Small Claims Advisor will be available, by appointment only, for virtual or in-person service.
Phase two will commence Oct. 13, the court said. In this phase, all family law matters, all restraining order hearings, traffic and small Claims calendars will be in-person. The traffic office will also be open to the public.
Commencement dates for the remaining four phases will be announced at a later time, the court said.
Phase three provides for the resumption of the juvenile and mental health calendars.
Phase four addresses criminal and family support hearings. In-custody arraignments will continue to be held remotely.
Phase five allows the public full access to the court with COVID-19 precautions.
Phase six allows public access to resume without COVID precautions.
Those attending live, in-person proceedings that will start under this plan must adhere to the following guidelines:
- They must have a case on calendar to enter the courthouse and courtroom.
- Attorneys entering any courthouses must have a matter on calendar or must be going to a clerk’s office or the law library.
- Witnesses will be allowed to enter and must be prepared to state the courtroom in which they will be appearing.
- Friends, family and other companions will be not allowed to enter the courthouses unless specifically permitted (for example, a victim support person).
- The media may continue to enter the courthouses and courtrooms during this restoration period.
The full master plan is available for review at https://imperial.courts.ca.gov/.
