COVID cases continue to surge, but vaccine seems to be helping

EL CENTRO — COVID-19 case rates in Imperial County continue to rise as the delta variant has gained traction, but the overall severity of cases appears to have been abated through the county’s highly successful vaccination program.
At Tuesday’s imperial County Board of Supervisors meeting Public Health Director Janette Angulo reported 90 percent of eligible county residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Almost 72 percent are fully vaccinated, she said.
As of Tuesday Imperial County had 325 active cases, with a case rate of 14 positive cases per 100,000 residents and a seven-day positive average of 12.9 percent. The total number of COVID patients at the county’s two hospitals was 21.
Supervisor Jesus Eduardo Escobar, in imploring residents to use face masks, pointed out that if the state was still using its color-coded blueprint, Imperial County would be in the most restrictive purple tier.
“This in itself would be a reason (to wear masks),” Escobar said. “These numbers don’t lie.”
Angulo said 57 percent of who are currently positive for COVID-19 are confirmed to be unvaccinated, while 9 percent were vaccinated. The vaccination status for the other 34 percent is unknown, she said.
Public Health Officer Steven Munday said the big news in recent days was FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer vaccine for those 16 years of age and older. He added that he thinks the Moderna vaccine will be fully approved soon.
Munday opined the county’s high vaccination rate is reflected in hospital admissions, which are well below their levels in December, when they exceeded 200 patients.
“We have a very high vaccination rate, and we are benefiting from that,” he said.
He also said that it took a while for the delta variant to reach Imperial County, but it is here, and by next week it will be the predominant strain in the county. As of Tuesday, 114 residents were infected with the delta variant, he said.
“With delta spreading that is why we are seeing a high number (of cases),” Munday said.
“We have not let our guard down, and we want to do everything we can,” he added, before doubling down on his recent health order that vaccinated people must wear masks when indoors.
Angulo pointed out the hospitalizations have increased since early August from eight to 21.
“For us it is really important to keep the masks with us having two small local hospitals,” she said.
Munday said the prediction is that the numbers will continue to increase.
Supervisor Chairman Mike Kelley said officials from other counties have called him to say what a great job Imperial County is doing in convincing residents to get the vaccine.
