EL CENTRO — As the COVID-19 pandemic stretches into its sixth month and continues to impact local incomes, Imperial Irrigation District reports that the resulting demand for its customer assistance programs is exceeding their budgets.
IID projected its various customer assistance programs to be $1.84 million over budget by year’s end.
According to the memorandum from IID Finance Director Belen Valenzuela, the customer service programs have been modified temporarily to assist customers who have been financially impacted by the coronavirus.
The Residential Energy Assistance Program, which provides discounts on energy bills for low-income customers, will offer financial assistance with the use of pledges that will be based on financial hardships during a billing cycle. The pledges have a capped amount of $400 for REAP customers and a final notice before disconnection is required.
The Emergency Energy Assistance Program offers financial assistance to customers facing disconnect for non-payment and the Medical Equipment Energy Usage Assistance Program reduces the electric bill for customers who use prescribed in-home medical equipment to sustain life.
Residences in REAP are expected to increase from 11,120 in 2019 to a projected 13,230 homes or apartments this year.
Under EEAP, the increase is expected to increase from 10,203 to 17,085, and the expected increase for the MEEUAP is 82 homes.
The REAP program is expected to be almost $565,000 over budget. The EEAP is projected over budget by $1.2 million and the MEEUAP figures to be almost $14,000 past its target.
IID’s board is expected to cover the shortfall today by shifting $2 million from energy efficiency programs. If approved, IID will transfer $900,000 from the Custom Energy Solutions Program, $485,000 from the LLI Appliance Exchange Program, $240,000 from marketing and events, $150,000 from the Keep Your Cool program and another $150,000 from energy assessments.
In addition, $40,000 will be transferred from refrigerator recycling, green grants at $10,000 and program research and development for $25,000.
