EL CENTRO — It’s now a waiting game for local businesses that have been closed for more than five months.
The Imperial County Public Health Department did not wait long after reaching the last metric in the Roadmap to Recovery plan to file an attestation for a variance to allow more businesses to reopen.
On Thursday night the ICPHD filed its attestation report for a variance with the state.
After five months of not being able to meet the positive rate over a seven day period of 8 percent or less, the county met that figure on Wednesday with a 7.74 positive rate. As of Friday afternoon, the percentage dropped again to 7.17 percent.
Because all the metrics were met on Wednesday, the state was notified the same day of the health department’s intent to file its report seeking a variance.
On Thursday the health department had a consultation with the state and submitted its report and is now waiting for the state’s response.
If the state grants the variance it will be posted on the state’s website and County Health Officer Steve Munday will issue an order on what sectors can reopen.
The sectors that would be allowed to reopen will depend on the current state guidance, data monitoring listing and the state order.
Public Health Department Director Janette Angulo said the report on the potential variance will be long and extensive.
However, it’s not that simple because the county is currently on the state’s data monitoring list along with 37 other counties, including San Diego, which just asked to be removed from the monitoring list.
The state monitors disease transmissions, hospitalizations and hospital capacity and is separate from the variance and attestation process.
If a county, like Imperial, is on the monitoring list for three consecutive days, indoor operations in some sectors must close per the state order.
If removed from this list the order must be lifted prior to reopening indoor operations.
Angulo and County CEO Tony Rouhotas Jr. called in to Radio Station KXO Friday morning to provide an update on the county’s situation.
Angulo said if the variance is granted, being removed from the data monitoring list would allow more businesses to reopen.
Even if the state denies the county’s variance to move into advanced Stage 2, it might be able to move into the beginning level of Stage 2, where the county was once at before being pushed back to Stage 1 due to its the high positive rate.
Munday made the request with the state on Tuesday to allow the county to move into the low risk of this stage due to the improvement in the positive rates and hospitalizations decreasing.
Moving into Stage 2 low risk does not require a variance, and it would align with the state’s guidance and order.
This request is also pending state approval.
When Munday made this request on Tuesday the county’s positive rate was at almost 10 percent and not meeting the required metric. The next day the positive rate decreased to 7.74 percent.
