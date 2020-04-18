Easter brought spike in COVID-19 related cases for ECRMC

EL CENTRO — El Centro Regional Medical Center’s COVID-19 update given Friday on Facebook Live was filled with mostly good news.
However, the hospital announced that it did see a spike this week in the number of possible COVID-19 patients due to Easter Sunday and the family gatherings that came along with it.
ECRMC’s Chief Executive Officer Dr. Adolphe Edward reminded viewers to practice social distancing and to keep all gatherings to no more than 10 people.
“If you’re having a gathering, make sure grandma is not mixed up with the seven children,” Edward said.
He also showed viewers how one can estimate what 6 feet is (the recommended distance for social distancing) by spreading out both arms.
Six feet is roughly two arms’ length apart from each other, Edward explained.
As of Friday, ECRMC has seen 188 patients in relation to COVID-19.
Out of those 188, 40 patients have tested positive, 138 have tested negative and 10 are still pending.
It was previously announced Tuesday that, at the time, ECRMC had seen a total of 149 patients (31 positive).
Dr. Edward was pleased to announce that the hospital continues to have a small percentage of patients who test positive (22 percent).
He compared that percentage to the percentage of positive cases in New York (55 percent to 78 percent).
“Those are very high numbers,” Edward said. “We’re not; we’re in the low 20s. And we’re staying there, and that is a good news story.”
The hospital has provided about five COVID-19 updates through Facebook Live so far. The next one will be presented on Tuesday.
