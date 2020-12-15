ECRMC gets help as regional ICU capacity plummets

EL CENTRO — On a day state officials warned that intensive care unit capacity for the Southern Region, including Imperial County, has continued to drop dangerously low, El Centro Regional Medical Center announced it was getting a bit of relief.
ECRMC said announced Monday the arrival of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Disaster Medical Assistance Team (DMAT) to provide support during the current surge of COVID-19 patients.
At the request of the state of California, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services deployed a team of medical professionals from its National Disaster Medical System (NDMS), the hospital said. The 33-member DMAT includes physicians and other advanced practitioners, pharmacists, nurses, respiratory therapists, paramedics, as well as safety and administrative specialists to provide surge support to Imperial County. Twenty-seven personnel will provide support to ECRMC’s medical-surgical department.
The extra help arrived not a moment too soon as the combined ICU bed availability for the 11-county Southern Region is now at 2.7 percent. When a regional stay-at-home order was implemented one week ago, ICU capacity was 10.9 percent.
“Unfortunately, the number of those infected here in Imperial County continues to rise and we are doing everything in our power to keep up with the demand,” said Dr. Adolphe Edward, CEO of ECRMC. “Our incredible team of medical staff and providers have continued to work tirelessly throughout the duration of this pandemic, but they can sure use more help, we are extremely grateful for the additional support.”
DMAT team members will collaborate with local staff and medical personnel to provide short- term medical support and expertise to help better manage the surge in patients. The team will be here for 14 days. If additional support is still required following that, the state may request an extension, ECRMC said.
As of Monday morning, ECRMC had 112 inpatient COVID-19 hospitalizations. The surge capacity tents outside of ECRMC are licensed for 50 beds. While not full, the tents are currently seeing patients, the hospital said.
“While we are happy to have the help,” said Edward. “It is more critical than ever to stop the spread. We are asking our community to please follow recommendations to avoid contracting and spreading this virus. Wash your hands often, practice social distancing, wear masks in public and avoid large gatherings. We, as a community, can make a difference by simply following these guidelines.”
Resources at Pioneers Memorial Hospital in Brawley are also being stretched. “Our numbers at Pioneers reflect the surge in cases and have resulted in support staff being from the state being allocated to the hospital through the 24th of this month, in addition to the EMSA registry staff already assigned through January,” CEO Larry Lewis said. “At present our 12 ICU beds are full and six more patients are waiting for critical care beds in the Emergency Department. We ask that everyone do their part to help us stop the spread of COVID-19 and prevent the unnecessary loss of more community members.”
“COVID-19 continues to spread and is creating dire situations throughout the State,” Dr. Stephen Munday, Imperial County health officer, said Monday. “I can’t emphasize enough the need for everyone to do their part to curb the spread of the virus. A completely overwhelmed healthcare system would-be worst-case scenario that will result in unnecessary loss of life. We must do everything within our power to avoid that situation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.