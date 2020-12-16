EL CENTRO — As of Tuesday, El Centro Regional Medical Center had a total inpatient count of 160.
“That’s the highest number of patients this hospital has seen in probably the last 20 years,” ECRMC Chief Executive Officer Dr. Adolphe Edward said Tuesday during a COVID update via Facebook Live.
Out of those 160 patients, 117 are COVID-19 positive.
“We were not really playing with you or joking with you when we told you to be very careful in Thanksgiving, but we didn’t really anticipate 117 — that’s a lot more than what we’ve ever thought we would see in the hospital,” Edward said.
This amount of patients has put a strain on the hospital, which has 161 licensed beds.
Earlier this month with assistance from the state, the hospital was able to set up surge capacity tents that could accommodate 50 beds.
The number 117 includes the COVID-positive patients in the tents.
Since Monday, a 33-member U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Disaster Medical Assistance Team (DMAT) has been assisting ECRMC staff to operate the tents.
“But they’re only here to the 23rd of December,” Edward said of the DMAT team. “Then we’re faced with another problem, and that is staffing.”
The 160-inpatient count has also put a strain on the hospital’s emergency room department.
On Monday night, there were 44 patients sitting in the hospital’s emergency room waiting to be placed in a bed.
“We were able to move — after many phone calls with state agencies and local agencies and county agencies — some, but not many,” Edward said.
As of Tuesday morning, there were 17 patients in the ER waiting to be placed in a bed.
“These are real people that may not actually make it,” Edward said. “These are real people that are your family, our family, this community’s family. These are real people that may not have a seat at the table in Christmas, Hanukkah, and/or the New Year.”
Edward’s sentiment was underlined after he announced that three of the 44 patients who were waiting to be placed in a bed died Monday night.
On a more positive note, the CEO shared that the hospital, between today and Thursday, will be receiving doses of Pfizer COVID vaccine.
On Dec. 21, the hospital will be receiving doses of the Moderna COVID vaccine.
Edward explained that these two batches will be provided to the hospital’s frontline workers.
“Please help us,” the CEO said during the Facebook Live update. “We need you to light the way by stopping the spread of this disease. You and your actions alone can actually make it happen. Vaccine is here, and we’re happy about it, but it’s not enough. Don’t get comfortable thinking the solution is here. We need your help.”
