EL CENTRO – Eight additional inmates housed at the Imperial Regional Adult Detention Facility have tested positive for COVID-19, Imperial County’s Executive Office announced Tuesday.
COUNTY PIO Linsey Dale said in a release Imperial County Sheriff’s Office received notice of the positive tests on Monday.
A total of 10 inmates have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began, Dale said.
Of the new cases that have been confirmed, five were previously housed in the same location as the first two cases reported last week. The remaining cases were identified independently during the booking process.
All COVID-19 positive inmates have been placed in isolation to avoid contact with other inmates and to reduce the chance of spreading the virus.
The county said the Sheriff’s Office has enhanced protocol during the booking process to detect high-risk inmates as they are booked into the system.
Two Imperial County Jail staff members have also tested positive for COVID-19. The identified staff members are currently self-quarantine at their homes and the Sheriff’s Office is working with jail medical staff and the Imperial County Public Health Department to test all inmates and staff members.
As of Tuesday afternoon, all inmates had been tested and are pending results, Dale said, adding that ICSO medical staff is in in the process of testing staff members.
“All samples are being collected at the jail facility and processed at the Imperial County Public Health Department,” she said.
The Sheriff’s Office has hired a professional vendor to properly sanitize the housing unit where the COVID-19 inmates were formally held, the release said. Sanitizing efforts are ongoing at the facility to reduce the chance of spread of COVID-19.
The county said it has enhanced its existing health and safety guidelines to ensure the safety of staff and inmates assigned to the detention facility.
Multiple best practice measures, including frequent hand washing, and wearing face coverings, have been implemented in all County departments over the past several weeks to ensure the safety of all entering County facilities.
