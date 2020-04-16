EL CENTRO — An advance in COVID-19 testing will soon be available in Imperial County.
El Centro Regional Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Dr. Adolphe Edward said Illinois-based Abbott Laboratories will supply 20 to 30 rapid, point-of-care tests that, according to the company, can indicate results in 13 minutes or sooner, compared to current testing which can take up to two days for results.
Edward said ECRMC will share some of the new tests with Pioneers Memorial Hospital in Brawley.
“Every test helps us.” Edward said. “It’s good news. It’s still a good news story.”
Since physicians and patients will be able to get the results in well less than 30 minutes, doctors will be able to prescribe a mode of treatment much quicker.
Most communities, he said, have not received these type of tests yet.
“We did not anticipate it,” he said. “It’s huge for us.”
Still, Edward said the hospital always will need more tests. ERMC uses the University California San Diego Medical Center to do more testing.
Edward also said there is a lot of concern regarding organizations conducting tests for coronavirus that are not FDA-approved.
Just last week an organization in San Diego was issued a cease and desist order, he said.
“I just want the public to know we are retesting here, and we are getting different results,” he said
Hospitals are required to publicize the cost of a COVID-19 test, which is $69 at ERMC, but there are no guidelines what other agencies can charge.
But anyone deemed to have tested positive would have to pay the hospital for the confirmation results.
Last week Imperial County Board Supervisor Chairman Luis Plancarte said there are six of these organizations conducting non-FDA-approved coronavirus tests in the county. He said people relying on these tests don’t understand the results must be confirmed with a separate test.
Many of these organizations have people wait in their cars while their staff administer these tests, he aid.
Edward reiterated that even if a person tests positive, the hospital still must confirm the results.
Too many times, the positive results come back as negative, he said, which leads to the question whether people who came out negative with the unapproved tests could actually have had the virus.
Edward recommended that people with symptoms come to the hospital, so a physician can examine and treat them.
“We have a process in place to protect the public.” he said.
He also urged the public to be tested in a reputable place where they can have confidence in the results given to them.
Imperial County Public Health Information Officer Andrea Bowers said the small amount of information County Health Officer Stephen Munday shared on more tests becoming available locally during a press conference Friday was really all they know for certain right now.
“We currently have an allocation plan established with two national manufacturers and are awaiting our initial allocations of approximately 200 kits from each of the two vendors,” Bowers wrote in an email. “Once received, and following a brief validation period, we will be able to conduct testing of samples received from our local hospitals.”
She said manufacturers are prioritizing test allocation for those areas that have been affected the most by the virus.
“We’ve been in the queue with both vendors for a few weeks now and we are hopeful that our allocation will be available soon,” she said.
She said the Public Health Department lab is not conducting any testing at this time, as all test kits collected by the department have been shipped out to the San Diego public health laboratory for testing.
