FARM: COVID-19 infection prevention for agricultural employers and employees

COVID-19 has raised serious concern about so very many things.
Food safety has been a long time focus for farmers in Imperial Valley, especially the fruit and vegetable growers. We are pleased to report, by all accounts, COVID-19 is not a food-borne disease. We do, of course, encourage you to wash your fruits and vegetables, as well as your hands. The harvest of fruits continues, and while the majority of the fresh vegetable harvest has moved north. Onions, sweet corn and melons will be harvested soon.
That raises some new concerns for those employees, essential to all of us, and those concerns, in particular are the social distancing. The California Department of Industrial Relations issued guidelines for the ag community on April 4. This guidance does not introduce any new legal obligations, but because COVID-19 is widespread in the community, most California workplaces must consider the disease a workplace hazard. The specifics of those guidelines are provided here and have only been provided so far in the English language.
Employee training on COVID-19
Agricultural employers must provide training in a way that is readily understandable by all employees.
Employees should be trained on the following topics:
• Information related to COVID-19 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including:
◦ What COVID-19 is and how it is spread.
◦ Preventing the spread of COVID-19 if you are sick.
◦ Symptoms of COVID-19 and when to seek medical attention.
• Information from California’s COVID-19 Response Webpage for additional resources, including ones in Spanish.
• The importance of frequent hand-washing with soap and water.
The majority of these are part of the long-established food safety protocol and include:
◦ Following CDC guidelines to wash for at least 20 seconds.
◦ When employees arrive at work and before they leave work.
◦ Before and after eating or using the toilet.
◦ After close interaction with other persons.
◦ After contacting shared surfaces or tools.
◦ Before and after wearing masks or gloves.
◦ After blowing nose or sneezing.
• That hand sanitizer is not as effective as hand-washing but can be used as an interim measure if a hand-washing station is not immediately available.
• Methods to avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.
• Coughing and sneezing etiquette, including covering a cough or sneeze with a tissue or a sleeve instead of a hand.
• Safely using cleaners and disinfectants on surfaces and objects, which includes:
◦ Carefully following label directions.
◦ Assessing the hazards of all cleaners and disinfectants used at the worksite.
◦ Wearing personal protective equipment (such as gloves). The majority of the farm workers have long worn gloves for many reasons.
◦ Ensuring cleaners and disinfectants are used in a manner that does not endanger employees.
• Limiting close contact with others as much as possible and maintaining safe physical distancing.
• The importance of not coming to work if they have a frequent cough, fever or difficulty breathing, or if they live with or have had close contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
• The employer’s plan and procedures to protect employees from COVID-19 illness.
Preventative measures
Each employer has the responsibility for an Injury and Illness Protection Plan. The IIPP administrators should establish and implement the following procedures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:
• Immediately send employees with acute respiratory illness symptoms home or to medical care as needed.
• Establish procedures to notify local health officials upon learning that someone has a COVID-19 infection. These officials will help employers determine a course of action.
• Encourage sick workers to stay home by not punishing them for missing work. Consider sick leave benefits to help prevent the spread among workers who might otherwise work out of economic necessity. Educate eligible employees on other benefits they can access if symptoms, illness, or caring for an ill family member prevents them from working.
• Make hand-washing stations more readily available and encourage their use. Employers are advised that hand-washing is compensable as nonproductive time for piece-rate workers.
• Establish procedures to routinely clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces and objects (e.g., water containers, steering wheels, shared tools, shared work stations, door handles, seat belts, insides of toilet facilities) throughout the workday. These procedures should include:
◦ Using products that are EPA-approved for use against the virus that causes COVID-19.
◦ Providing EPA-registered disposable wipes for employees to wipe down commonly used surfaces before use.
◦ Following the manufacturer’s instructions for all cleaning and disinfection products (for example, safety requirements, protective equipment, concentration and contact time).
◦ Ensuring there are adequate supplies to support cleaning and disinfection practices.
Physical distancing
Physical distancing is an infection control measure that can stop or slow down the spread of an infectious disease by limiting contact between people. Safe physical distancing means maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from other people.
Agricultural employers should use the following physical distancing measures to stop or slow down the spread of COVID-19:
• Physical distancing should be practiced, whether outdoors, in vehicles, or in structures.
• Establish work practices and work stations, and adjust line speed and other processes to enable employees to maintain safe physical distancing while working.
• Stagger break and lunch times.
• Limit crew size by staggering work shifts or increasing the number of work shifts.
• Provide additional seating and shade structures to allow employees to take breaks while staying at least six feet apart.
• Encourage employees to avoid large gatherings and practice physical distancing during non-work hours. Employers who house workers are encouraged to be proactive in making physical distancing possible and to take affirmative steps to quarantine any housed worker exhibiting symptoms.
• Establish a location for receiving regular deliveries away from on-farm high-traffic areas and housing.
◦ Place drop-boxes or drop-off locations near the road so vehicles do not need to enter the farm.
• Create specific instructions for deliveries.
◦ Provide suppliers and customers with the location of and all the procedures to be used at the drop-off point.
◦ Create signage to easily identify drop-off points. Include contact information on the signs to assist
with questions leading up to delivery and upon arrival.
Good sanitation practices
Agricultural employers must ensure bathrooms and hand-washing facilities are readily accessible to all employees at all times. These practices have been in place for years.
• Restrooms must be clean and sanitary.
• Hand-washing facilities must be located at or near the restrooms.
• Soap or other suitable cleansing agent and single-use towels must be provided.
• Additional hand-washing supplies should be placed as close to work areas as possible to allow for frequent hand-washing.
• Enough time must be allowed for frequent hand-washing.
• Due to increased hand-washing, the employer should frequently check the supply of soap, paper towels, and toilet paper, and replenish them before they run out.
The farmers and ranches are implementing these additional practices. We want you, the public for which we grow, to know our continue commitment to safety — food, and employees.
Kay Pricola is executive director of the Imperial Valley Vegetable Growers Association. Reach her at kay@ivvga.com
