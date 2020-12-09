EL CENTRO — The Imperial County Public Health Department is trying to get a handle on local attitudes and demand for a COVID-19 vaccine as it becomes available, so it has unveiled a public survey that it hopes will give it a clearer idea what to expect and how to prepare.
The online survey, which consists of 15 questions available in English or Spanish, was opened Tuesday on the Survey Monkey website.
The questions focus on COVID-19 vaccine beliefs, transportation, preferred vaccination sites and time preference to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
“The information captured through the survey will provide a snapshot of local views regarding the COVID-19 vaccine and interest in being vaccinated,” ICPHD Public Information Officer Maria Peinado said. “Additionally, it will also help determine community’s needs and how to maximize accessibility of the vaccine to our community.”
Most of the questions are multiple choice, such as:
- When a COVID-19 vaccine is available, I plan to be vaccinated.
- I am confident that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe.
- The COVID-19 disease is not serious enough that I need to get the vaccine.
- I get vaccinated because I can also protect other people from getting infected.
The English version of the survey can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/S877R5G. The Spanish version is at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SLG9GJT.
The last day to respond to answer the survey is Dec. 22, by 11 p.m.
Peinado said the survey results will be shared early to mid-January through meetings with local community groups and will be shared on the ICPHD website.
“It is unknown how many will respond to the survey,” she said, “but our goal is to reach as many community members as possible.”
With that in mind, the health department is asking local organizations, agencies and partners to promote the survey and share the links to maximize the number of people who complete the survey.
The survey should only be completed once per person.
For questions about the survey, contact Dr. Amy Binggeli-Vallarta, (442) 265-1335 or amybinggeli@co.imperial.ca.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.