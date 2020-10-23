EL CENTRO — The Imperial County Health Officer has issued an amended health officer order reflecting recent updates to California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.
The updates apply to all California counties, including those in Tier 1 (Widespread/Purple).
As of 5 p.m. Thursday, the following businesses could begin operating indoors with modifications:
- Body waxing studios
- Estheticians
- Massage therapy studios
- Electrolysis
- Tattoo parlors and piercings
In addition, the state announced updated guidance related to counties in Tiers 3 and 4, as it relates to outdoor sporting events and theme parks.
The new/updated guidance can be found on the State of California COVID-19 website at https://files.covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-expanded-personal-care-services--en.pdf
