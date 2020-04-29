IV Wellness Foundation awards $265 in grants

EL CENTRO — The Imperial Valley Wellness Foundation on Monday announced that it awarded $265,000 in grant funds to 12 local non-profits to assist their COVID-19 response efforts.
The grantees represent organizations that are serving local vulnerable populations, especially those disproportionately impacted by unemployment and other economic hardship during the pandemic.
The foundation’s COVID-19 Response funding ranged from $5,000 to $50,000 per recipient, and was administered by the IVWF, in partnership with Alliance Healthcare Foundation, California Wellness Foundation, California Health Care Foundation and The Center at Sierra Health Foundation.
Funds will be used to support efforts related to food insecurity, basic supplies, rental, mortgage and utility assistance, and other emergency needs for communities and families impacted by unemployment and economic hardship due to the global pandemic. As additional funds are raised, more grants will be made, an IVWF press release stated.
“While this infusion of support was critically needed and appreciated, there is much more need,” said Cathy Kennerson, IVWF board chairperson. “Funders are urgently needed to join us.”
The grantees and awarded amounts include: Cancer Resource Center of the Desert, $15,000; Catholic Charities Diocese of San Diego, $50,000; Cody’s Closet, $5,000; House of Bread Ministries, $5,000; Imperial Valley College Foundation, $10,000; Imperial Valley Food Bank, $50,000; Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, $5,000; Spread the Love Charity, $20,000; The Salvation Army, $50,000; Turning Point Men’s Home, Inc., $5,000; United Way of Imperial County, $5,000; and WomanHaven - A Center for Family Solutions, $45,000.
For the Imperial Valley Food Bank, the funds come at a time when it is increasingly being called on to support less fortunate community members, said Executive Director Sara Griffen in a written statement.
“The grant funding will help defray the cost of food purchases and additional operational expenses we are currently experiencing,” Griffen said.
Similarly, The Salvation Army intends to use the grant funds to help meet the increased demand for services amid the pandemic.
Eighty percent of its $50,000 award will go toward purchasing food supplies and 20 percent will help with some administration expenses, such as staff hours.
“Over the last few weeks, The Salvation Army has distributed 2,499 meals, 645 snacks, 2,597 beverages, 796 boxes of food, and has spent 882 staff and volunteer hours serving those in need in Imperial Valley,” said Lt. Colonel John Chamness in a written statement. “This grant will help us meet the increase in demand.”
Catholic Charities Diocese of San Diego will put its $50,000 grant toward $50,000 grant toward assisting individuals and families who have experienced restricted food accessibility, an unexpected loss of jobs and reduction in income.
The grant will also help ensure Catholic Charities to further its efforts to feed 12,175 individuals in Imperial County each month.
“Our organization is working diligently to feed as many people as we can during this pandemic and after,” Chief Executive Officer Appaswamy “Vino” Pajanor said in a written statement. “Today, at this unprecedented moment our faith calls us to act and stand in solidarity with those in need by giving them hope and sharing our love.”
The pandemic presented a particular challenge for Womanhaven, which was in dire need of necessary equipment to facilitate technology for staff to serve clients electronically.
Additionally, the non-profit has experienced a constant need for supplies such as wipes, hand sanitizers, disinfectant sprays, soap, cleaning supplies and toilet paper for clients.
“Victims of domestic violence have been knocking at our door for refuge and legal services,” said Executive Director Gina Vargas in a written statement. “Funding will allow us to continue the essential services and keep survivors and their children safe; to voice our services and convey the message through social media, and allow us to provide clients with assistance for rent, mortgage, utilities, and cell phone to help them establish permanent housing and or maintain a safe home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.