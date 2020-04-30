IMPERIAL – Imperial Valley College said an employee who recently tested positive for COVID-19 had not been on campus for more than a month and had no exposure to students at that time.
IVC issued a press release Wednesday reporting that on April 27 it had been informed the employee had tested positive for COVID-19. However, the college added that it has been closed to the public and most students since March 16, and most employees have been home since March 20.
A “minimal” number of employees returned to campus April 6, the college said.
Interim Communications and Government Relations Officer Elizabeth Espinoza said the infected employee was last on campus about five minutes on March 16.
“The impacted employee met another employee outside an office to turn in some documents,” she said. “There was no exposure to students.”
The employee who tested positive is at home recovering and in isolation, per U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local Imperial County Public Health Department guidelines, the college said.
“Fortunately, the employee who interacted with the impacted employee underwent COVID-19 testing this week, and the results were negative,” Espinoza said.
IVC said federal health privacy law prohibits it from releasing more information regarding the employee who tested positive. However, because of wider access to COVID-19 testing, public health officials expect an increase in confirmed cases, and therefore, the college said it will continue to remain transparent and do its best to convey employee-related COVID-19 cases reported.
Imperial County Public Health Department’s most recent update to its COVID-19 dashboard indicated there have been 2018 tests administered countywide so far. Of those, 1,699 came back negative, and 319 tested positive. There are still 211 active cases in the county, and 100 patients have recovered. Eight patients have died.
Statewide, there have been 48,747 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,946 deaths. Los Angeles County has been hardest hit, with 1,056 deaths, followed by Riverside County, with 143.
IVC said it will continue working with the Imperial County Public Health Department to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and will remain physically closed to the general public.
The college continues to remain open remotely during normal business hours and Distance Education (online learning) is being offered to students at this time via phone, Zoom and email. The majority of the employees are working remotely unless otherwise notified. The majority of students continue to study at home.
The college said it is following all CDC guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting prior to campus reopening.
