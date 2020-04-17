EL CENTRO — Imperial County’s police departments say they have no desire to cite residents for violating the county health officer’s order to a cloth face covering in public spaces to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus. But that doesn’t mean they won’t.
While county Health Officer Dr. Stephen Munday himself said the intention was never to cite anyone, those convicted could be sentenced up to 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.
El Centro Police Patrol Cmdr. Ray Bonillas said its officers would first talk to people to let them know about the order. Some might not understand or even be aware of it, he said.
Bonillas said if officers see the same person violating the order after being educated about it, then a citation might follow, but he reiterated enforcement and punishment is not what the department wants to do.
Imperial County Sheriff’s Lt. Jimmy Duran said that at this time everyone he has seen is complying with the order.
“Everyone is following it, and that is great,” Duran said, adding that he has seen people wearing the face coverings even when they do not have to.
Driving in their car with immediate family members, taking a walk or walking a dog are all instances where a face covering might not be needed.
Being in an office where the 6-foot social distance guidelines are being followed is another instance where face coverings are not necessary.
For example at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, neither Chairman Luis Plancarte nor Supervisor Ryan Kelley wore face coverings, but both maintained the 6-foot social distance.
Duran said if at some time residents stop following the order then the Sheriff’s Office would have to enforce the law.
“If there is a need to enforce it. we will, but right now there is no need to enforce it,” he said. “We are seeing compliance from all members of the public, and we hope it continues.”
The Imperial Police Department is also reporting that almost everyone is following the order, but also said it has no plans to cite anyone for non-compliance.
“It’s about education and outreach, said Imperial Assistant Manager Alexis Brown. “We use the county website to educate them.”
She said the city’s Police Department just wants to make sure the community knows what is going on.
“We haven’t seen any issues,” Brown said. “Everyone is taking it real seriously.”
Westmoreland Police Chief Perry Monita said the actions of his officers in a situation of people not wearing face coverings depends on what they are actually doing.
He said not everyone is aware of the county health order, so to begin with the department will tell its residents about social distancing and to wear a face coverings.
Brawley Police Cmdr. Brett Houser said everyone is still using the education process to inform the public.
“We refer people to the public health order,” Houser said, adding that BPD would first warn residents before thinking about issuing citations for those still not complying.
The Calexico Police Department wants to educate the public first, too.
Since the county announced the mandatory use of such masks in public last week, the department has been fielding numerous calls about violators.
Currently, the department is largely limiting its actions to educating the public about the local health order, said Calexico Police Chief Gonzalo Gerado.
However, officers have the discretion and Gerado’s blessing to cite violators.
“If we have to, we’re going to,” Gerardo said.
